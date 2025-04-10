WATCH: Trump – ‘The US has powerful weapons that nobody has’

President Trump flaunted the military might of the United States, stating that it is far more powerful than people realize, and revealing that the U.S. possesses weapons beyond what anyone can imagine.

WATCH Trump Teases Secret U.S. Weapons: “More Powerful Than Anyone Can Imagine” Trump: “We have weaponry that nobody has any idea what it is, and it is the most powerful weapons in the world that we have. More powerful than anybody even not even close” pic.twitter.com/9HAN2Rjb6x — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 10, 2025