WATCH: 'Woke' Americans blasted for embracing Bin-Laden's 'letter to America,' justifying 9/11 November 19, 2023

In a recent trend on TikTok, many Americans read Osama bin Laden's letter to America and 'realized' he was justified in killing 3,000 people on 9/11. An Israeli influencer examines the letter and slams those Americans for being blinded by the radical jihad bin Laden so clearly pushed for.

A few words about Bin Laden's "Letter to America"#lettertoamerica #Islam #HamasisISIS #IsraelAtWar pic.twitter.com/YPYucCnD6H

— Dani Buller (@askdani__real) November 16, 2023