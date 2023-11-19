Search

WATCH: ‘Woke’ Americans blasted for embracing Bin-Laden’s ‘letter to America,’ justifying 9/11

In a recent trend on TikTok, many Americans read Osama bin Laden’s letter to America and ‘realized’ he was justified in killing 3,000 people on 9/11.

An Israeli influencer examines the letter and slams those Americans for being blinded by the radical jihad bin Laden so clearly pushed for.