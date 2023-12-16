WATCH: Woman gives middle finger, throws soup at Jewish employees December 16, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-woman-gives-middle-finger-throws-soup-at-jewish-employees/ Email Print An NYC restaurant was vandalized when a woman threw soup while giving employees the middle finger. NYC – woman caught tearing down Israel/US flag at ‘Hummus Kitchen’, throws soup at employee and gives middle finger when she realizes she’s being recorded. Recognize her? DM us – possible first name ‘Myra’. pic.twitter.com/Xg8Obs0fgV — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 14, 2023 anti-SemitismHummus KitchenNYC