WATCH: ‘You don’t see Jews running up on mosques with Israeli flags’ June 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-you-dont-see-jews-running-up-on-mosques-with-israeli-flags/ Email Print Political analyst Van Jones slammed the ‘protests’ that occurred at a Los Angeles synagogue and denounced the defenders of them as well saying, ‘These aren’t protests they’re pogroms.’ “I haven’t seen any Jewish people in America running up on mosques with Israeli flags.Protest a policy, not a people. What we saw outside of the synagogue in LA is a pogrom.”Thank you @VanJones68 pic.twitter.com/vfLmrtuDHq — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 25, 2024 AntisemitismHamas supportersVan Jones