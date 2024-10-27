‘We have not broken’: Israel marks Hebrew anniversary of October 7 attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a State Memorial Ceremony for the civilians who were murdered during the October 7th Massacre, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on October 27, 2024. (Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the government to capitalize on the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to bring home the remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

By Noah Michaeli, TPS

Israeli leaders stressed national unity, strength and resilience as the country marked the anniversary of the October 7 attacks on Sunday.

The state ceremony, at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl cemetery, came one after Israel’s Air Force struck targets in Iran on Saturday.

“We are in the midst of a long and difficult existential war, a war that exacts painful prices from us. We are all determined to continue the fight against those who seek our lives, and we will continue to pursue the murderers and their agents to the end,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We suffered a severe blow, but we have not broken. Immense pain has struck us, but we have not disintegrated. We retaliated fiercely, and we have been doing so ever since… A war of annihilation has been imposed upon us, and we are responding with a war of revival,” Netanyahu insisted.

“This is an existential war – a war on seven fronts against the axis of evil led by Iran. The Air Force attacked throughout Iran, and we have dealt a severe blow to Iran’s defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles,” he added.

The airstrikes are reported to have damaged Iranian military bases, air defense systems, and factories associated with the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile and drone programs.

Thursday, the Hebrew anniversary of the massacre, coincides with the holiday of Simchat Torah. The commemoration was delayed to Sunday so as not to conflict with the Sabbath.

“The critical, supreme task still lies ahead of us — to urgently bring back the hostages from the hands of the murderers,” Herzog said.

“The elimination of the arch-terrorist Sinwar and other enemies, and the impressive fighting by the IDF and security forces, have created an opportunity that we must not miss.”

Sinwar was killed in a chance encounter with Israeli soldiers in Rafah on October 16

“Recent days have again reminded us of the heavy and painful price of war; so many families have joined the circle of bereavement, stricken with grief and sorrow, and the heart of the entire nation breaks again and again,” Herzog added.

“But even when the campaign is tough, one thing is clear: the only way to endure these difficult days is together, with a deep belief in the justness of our path,” he stressed.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged the loss Israel experienced this year while highlighting the military’s achievements.

“In this year, we have dealt significant blows to our enemies and created a different security reality around us. But the prices are heavy – very heavy. Eight hundred and ninety-eight fallen have opened wounds in the heart of the nation. Our finest sons and daughters, IDF fighters and security forces have fallen since October 7 until today,” Gallant said.

The near-destruction of Hamas and the deterioration of Hezbollah’s power, the Defense Minister said, “Create a shift in the balance of power between Israel and its enemies, allowing us, at the political level, to realize the war’s objectives and make decisions from a position of strength and deterrence, in order to achieve a different reality in the Middle East.”

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, the Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily.

According to figures released by the government on Sept. 29, more than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes.

Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.