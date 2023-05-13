Weekly protests against judicial reform cancelled amid Gaza rocket threat

A concert by American boy band, the Backstreet Boys, scheduled to take place on Saturday night in Rishon LeZion, was also cancelled.

By World Israel News Staff

The weekly protests against the government’s planned judicial reforms, which have taken place for 18 consecutive Saturdays, were cancelled over security concerns due to the ongoing flare-up with Gaza.

“In recent days, we have been in close contact with the Israel Police and the security forces, with the consideration being maintaining the safety of the demonstrators. Out of responsibility for the safety of our people, we have decided to postpone the demonstration for a week,” protest organizers said on Friday.

“We continue to have our finger on the pulse, and if we see that the government is promoting changes related to the coup d’état, we will take to the streets of Israel with all our might. The Israeli government must not mistake our intentions – we are watching over democracy and will make sure that Israel remains democratic,” they added.

A concert by American boy band, the Backstreet Boys, scheduled to take place on Saturday night in Rishon LeZion, was also cancelled.

Concert-goers were annoyed that another concert by Israeli rocker Aviv Gefen, attended by 40,000 people, went ahead in Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Instructions displayed on screens in the park prior to the start of the concert advised the audience, “Dear audience, if an alert is received during the show, you must sit on the ground for 10 minutes. It is important to stay in your seats to avoid injury.”

During the concert, Geffen dedicated a song to the residents of southern Israel, saying: “There are some who are at home, or watching over their brothers, or with their parents, so first of all I will do a concert just for you friends in the south.”

“And I’m here today together with you, holding the concert because it sends a very important message, more than any song, that we’ve chosen life. No one will silence Israel, ever.”

Before the show, Geffen posted on his Instagram account, “To all the beloved residents of the Gaza envelope, I embrace and love you. It is important for me to let all ticket buyers who are unable to attend tonight’s show know that they can call the Tel Aviv box office on Sunday for a refund.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, “[The concert] was discussed during the assessment of the situation. We considered it and ultimately decided to proceed with the event, adhering to guidelines, so as not to disrupt daily life.”