Defying rocket terrorism, 40,000 Israelis turnout for Aviv Geffen concert

‘No one will silence Israel,’ singer Aviv Geffen tells tens of thousands of fans during show held despite Islamic Jihad rocket attacks.

By World Israel News Staff

Defying the looming threat of rocket attacks from Gaza, some 40,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park Thursday evening to attend a concert by singer Aviv Geffen.

The concert organizers, with the approval of the Home Front Command, made the decision to proceed with the event amidst Operation Shield and Arrow.

Instructions displayed on screens in the park prior to the start of the concert advised the audience, “Dear audience, if an alert is received during the show, you must sit on the ground for 10 minutes. It is important to stay in your seats to avoid injury.”

During the concert, Geffen dedicated a song to the residents of southern Israel, saying: “There are some who are at home, or watching over their brothers, or with their parents, so first of all I will do a concert just for you friends in the south.”

“And I’m here today together with you, holding the concert because it sends a very important message, more than any song, that we’ve chosen life. No one will silence Israel, ever.”

Before the show, Geffen posted on his Instagram account, “To all the beloved residents of the Gaza envelope, I embrace and love you. It is important for me to let all ticket buyers who are unable to attend tonight’s show know that they can call the Tel Aviv box office on Sunday for a refund.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, “[The concert] was discussed during the assessment of the situation. We considered it and ultimately decided to proceed with the event, adhering to guidelines, so as not to disrupt daily life.”