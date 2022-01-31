Whoopie Goldberg claims Holocaust is ‘not about race,’ sparks major backlash

The comment came during a discussion among co-hosts about Tennessee schools moving to pull Holocaust graphic novel “Maus” from its shelves.

By World Israel News Staff

ABC’s ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg claimed that the Holocaust was “not about race” on last Sunday’s show, creating tension among the co-hosts and sparking major backlash on social media.

The comment came during a discussion among co-hosts about the decision by Tennessee schools to pull “Maus“ from its shelves, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Holocaust education book, authored by Art Spiegelman, who recounts the story of his parents’ survival.

Co-host Ana Navarro noted a Florida bill that prevents any conversation in schools that could cause a student to feel uncomfortable about race or gender. This led Sunny Hostin to ask if that could be a reason to stop teaching about the Holocaust in schools.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked Goldberg: “Then what was it about?”

“Well, they considered Jews a different race,” Behar said.

“It’s not about race,” Goldberg said.

“What is it about?” Behar asked.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg said.

Indeed, the Aryan “master race” was a major concept in Nazi ideology.

Sparks continued to fly as Behar pointed out that Hitler did not see the Jews as white.

“But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” Navarro added.

“You’re missing the point,” Goldberg insisted. “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black, or white, cause black ,white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

“So if you’re uncomfortable hearing about Maus, should you be worried, should your child say, ‘Oh my God, I wonder if that’s me?’ No! That’s not what they’re going to say,” Goldberg added.

As nerves calmed, Navarro concluded the conversation by saying, “We’re living in a time when people are comparing vaccine cards to what Anne Frank went through, so it’s necessary to talk about the Holocaust.”

Goldberg received plenty of backlash on social media.

New York Post editor Jon Levine accused Goldberg of attempting to “All Lives Matter the Holocaust.”

Twitter user Marina Medvin called Goldberg “a disgusting, shameless, antisemitic history revisionist.”

And Blaze editor Sam Mangold Lennet said, “Whoopi Goldberg won’t receive any meaningful scrutiny for minimizing the Holocaust. No one will call for her to lose her job, no one will pull their advertisement support, no one will boycott her.”