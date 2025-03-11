Why do people really exercise? Israeli AI study reveals surprising answer

The researchers found that 30% of participants rely on creating regular workout habits, such as exercising at specific times each day or on a particular day of the week.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

People who exercise are more likely to be concerned about their appearance than about their health, Israeli scientists said on Monday.

Using artificial intelligence tools, a team of researchers from Tel Aviv University analyzed thousands of posts on the Reddit social network to identify the key drivers behind exercise habits.

While physical health is often cited as a reason for exercising, the data showed that a significant portion of participants are more concerned with their appearance.

Specifically, 23.9% of individuals who engage in sports do so to improve their looks, while only 18.9% exercise to maintain or improve their health. A further 16.9% exercise for mental health reasons.

“This is an astonishing phenomenon,” said Prof. Yftach Gepner, one of the lead researchers from TAU’s School of Public Health.

“Science tells us that just over two hours a week of physical activity can prevent 30% of diseases, improve quality of life, and extend lifespan; and yet, less than a quarter of the population actually does this. Why? What have we failed to see?”

Gepner said that understanding these motivations is crucial for encouraging people to exercise and improve their overall health.

The problem, he explained, is that previous research in the field relied on outdated questionnaires, which often include inherent biases.

Instead, this study used a more accurate method by examining real-world data from social media, providing a clearer picture of the true reasons people engage in physical activity.

“In questionnaires, people claim they want to be healthy, but in reality, they want six-pack abs,” said Gepner. “These findings are important because they teach us how to address the public, how to persuade people to get off the couch, promote health, and prevent disease.”

In addition to uncovering the motivations behind exercise, the study also looked into the strategies that people use to maintain physical activity.

The researchers found that 30% of participants rely on creating regular workout habits, such as exercising at specific times each day or on a particular day of the week.

Other strategies included setting personal goals like losing weight or running a specific distance (13.9%), enjoying the activity itself (12.1%), socializing during workouts (9.7%), using media such as workout videos (8.9%), using fitness apps (2.8%), and even making financial commitments to stay active (2.5%).

“The results are quite significant,” said Prof. Gepner. “One strategy is more successful and therefore more recommended than others—creating exercise habits.”

He emphasized that developing regular habits is the most effective way to stay healthy. “If you want to be healthier, you need to develop healthy habits, period. Instead of a morning cigarette, drink two glasses of water and go out for a run.”

The study was recently published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research.