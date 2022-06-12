18 buses torched in Tzfat – Arab gang suspected

A similar incident occurred in the nearby city of Kiryat Shmona a few weeks ago, when eight buses were torched.

By TPS

Eighteen buses parked at the central bus station in the northern city of Tzfat (Safed) were set on fire on Friday night, suspected to be the work of an Arab crime gang.

The buses were destroyed and several others were damaged, causing significant hindrance to the city’s already-strained bus schedule.

The police stated that they were investigating the incident in Tzfat and a possible connection between the two cases.

A gang from the Arab town of Tuba-Zangaria operates in the area, collecting racketeering fees under the guise of security companies.

The Shin Bet security service, which usually focuses on terrorism, is involved in the investigation, Ynet News reported.

Shimon Suissa, head of the Hatzor HaGlilit council in the north, sent a letter to Police District Commander Shimon Lavi, Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, in which he stated that the events of recent weeks, culminating in the burning of 18 buses in Tzfat, “indicate that crime families and various criminals have once again raised their heads, to threaten, intimidate, and to cause great damage to property and businesses.”

He said that the heads of the authorities in the area are requesting a meeting “as soon as possible so that we can be updated on plans and measures to eradicate this difficult phenomenon and work together to restore peace to the Galilee and a sense of security.

“All we request is security for our residents, and that business people can earn a decent living. This reality in which we live cannot continue to exist,” he wrote.