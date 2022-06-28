2,000 North American Jews expected to make aliyah this summer

Nefesh B’Nefesh organizing 10 aliyah group flights.

By TPS

Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that facilitates aliyah (immigration to Israel) from North America, is preparing for a major wave of aliyah this summer, with over 2,000 individuals from 20 U.S. states and Canadian provinces expected to arrive in Israel on 10 group flights.

The organization’s group aliyah flights will resume after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions, and plans are underway to welcome and assist thousands of new olim (immigrants to Israel).

The first group aliyah flight of the summer landed last week, bringing 40 new olim to Israel. The olim arrived from seven U.S. states and ranged in ages from one to 88 years old.

The summer of 2022 also marks the 20th anniversary of the founding of Nefesh B’Nefesh by Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart. Since 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh has transformed the North American aliyah process, assisting nearly 75,000 new olim to Israel.

Josh Rosenblum, a new oleh who arrived from Newport Beach, CA, on the first group aliyah flight of the summer, said that his sister made Aliyah a few years back as a professional basketball player and played for the Israeli women’s national team.

Rosenblum is a collegiate volleyball player and decided to follow in his sister’s footsteps by “starting a new chapter in my life by practicing with the Israeli volleyball national team. I wish to contribute my abilities as an athlete and ultimately dream of representing Israel on the national team.”

“Aliyah to Israel is the cornerstone in realizing the Zionist dream and in our continued return to the land of our forefathers. Despite the many challenges faced by newcomers, the State of Israel is the national home for each and every Jew,” said Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization and acting chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency for Israel.

“I congratulate Nefesh B’Nefesh for working tirelessly for the immigration and integration of new olim and call on the entire Israeli nation to unite around these new olim and assist them in their acclimation and absorption into Israeli society,” he added.