US tests Iron Dome in Guam, prepares for possible attack by China

An Iron Dome battery tested by the U.S. military.. (Screen grab/YouTube)

The Iron Dome might be less effective against Chinese cruise missiles than Gaza rockets.

By World Israel News

The United States is testing the Iron Dome missile defense system that it developed with Israel in Guam, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The paper said that the system is meant to be part of a comprehensive plan to secure the area against possible attacks by China.

Guam houses around 190,000 US civilians and servicemen.

The US purchased two Iron Dome systems in 2019 with the goal of deploying them by sometime this year.

Experts cited in the Wall Street Journal article said that the Iron Dome might be less effective against Chinese cruise missiles than the rockets and other projectiles that Hamas and other terrorist organizations fire from Gaza into Israel. They said that this deployment of the Iron Dome in Guam may only be an interim solution.