Arab-Israeli terrorist’s Ramadan shooting attack in Jerusalem’s Old City foiled

Police, Shin Bet nab Israeli Arab man and his brother who plotted to gun down Israeli police and Jewish civilians in the Old city of Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab-Israeli terrorist who planned to gun down Israeli civilians and police officers at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan was arrested recently, foiling his planned attack.

According to a joint statement Sunday by the Shin Bet internal security agency and the Haifa District Police, the police department and Shin Bet arrested Uday Mobarsham in late February, ahead of Ramadan, which began on February 27th.

As part of a joint operation between the Shin Bet and Israel Police, detectives and the police department’s Yassam special patrol unit, arrested Mobarsham, a resident of the town of Jadeidi-Makr in northern Israel, based on intelligence collected by the Shin Bet.

After being taken into custody, Mobarsham was transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning..

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet and police, it was revealed that Mobarsham planned to carry out a shooting attack at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem against police officers and Jewish civilians during Ramadan using a pistol in his possession.

Mobarsham said that his motive was to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause, particularly if Muslim prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque were restricted during Ramadan.

The investigation also revealed that Mobarsham had purchased the firearm illegally, practiced shooting, and attempted to recruit others to assist in the attack. The pistol was later found in the possession of his brother, who was also arrested. Additional suspects believed to be part of the cell were located and taken into custody.

After completing the investigation, the Shin Bet and police gathered sufficient evidence against the suspects for the Haifa District Attorney’s Office to file indictments against Mobarsham and his brother.

“This is a significant prevention,” a Shin Bet official said. “Had the attack been carried out during Ramadan, it could have destabilized the situation and led to dangerous escalation in the Jerusalem area during a period of heightened security tension.”