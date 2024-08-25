Arabs on social media call Hezbollah leader Nasrallah ‘chicken hunter’ for foiled attack against Israel

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Responding to news that the IDF intercepted most of the missiles Hezbollah fired at it on Sunday, many Arabs critical of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah took to social media. They referred to him as a “chicken hunter.”

The moniker was inspired by news that a few of the Hezbollah rockets that weren’t intercepted landed in chicken coops in Israel.

An Arab social media post, “Initial response to Israel a chicken coop was destroyed, killing a number of chickens and chicks and breaking thousands of eggs. Damn you scoundrels, you and the Iranian Houthis … ”

One social media poster from Kuwait named Fahed posted a photo of a dead chicken and wrote, “Allahu Akbar! Hassan Nasrallah’s response! Hezbollah’s response! The number of chicken injuries rose to 27 chickens, 5 of them are critically injured, with first-degree burns to the wings and beak, after the chicken pen was targeted in response to the assassination of Fouad Shukr. He says ‘Our missiles are accurate!”

A Syrian social media user posted, “Is it reasonable that my ally Hezbollah would respond to the assassination of the party’s top military commander by killing chickens?”

A Jordanian commenter added, “Iranian Hezbollah takes revenge for Fouad Shukr and Haniyeh by striking an Israeli chicken coop, killing a number of chickens?!!”

A Saudi poster wrote, “Hezbollah’s retaliation against Israel following the assassination of Fu’ad Shuker struck a chicken pen where firefighting teams began to extinguish the fire. The results of the bombing: the death of a rooster, two hens, and a young chick.”

In addition, a poster named Omer wrote that Hezbollah excels at “the precision killing of chickens.”

Hezbollah vowed to strike Israel in revenge for the assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last month.

The terror group has fired missiles into Israel since October 8th.