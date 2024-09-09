Biden admin pushes Israel to give land to Hezbollah

Appeasing Islamic terrorists never works.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The appeasement lobby only has one big idea when it comes to Islamic terrorists and any other enemies.

1. Give them land

2. When the terrorists attack anyway, explain that it’s because they didn’t get enough land last time

3. Give them more land

4. When the terrorists attack anyway, explain that it’s because they didn’t get enough land last time

Israel has been living through this particular ‘peace process’ nightmare for a generation.

Now, faced with growing Hezbollah attacks, the Biden administration has one big bright idea.

American officials recently proposed, in a virtual meeting with their Israeli counterparts, a land swap between Lebanon and Israel as part of a comprehensive agreement to end the border conflicts and resolve the land dispute between the two countries, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported on Sunday.

Amos Hochstein, Biden’s envoy, insisted on Israel turning over gas fields to Hezbollah all the way back in… 2022. That was supposed to avert conflict.

We know how that worked out.

The Lebanese Hezbollah terror group on Sunday morning published a video threatening the gas extraction infrastructure at an Israeli offshore field, near a disputed maritime border between the countries.

Hezbollah has recently escalated its rhetoric and actions over the border dispute, after Israel moved a natural gas drilling vessel into its Karish field, which Lebanon claims is a disputed area.

In its boldest move, Hezbollah sent four drones toward the Karish platform several weeks ago, all of which were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces.

This was exactly what surrendering part of the gas field to Hezbollah was supposed to prevent.

But appeasing Islamic terrorists doesn’t work. Defeating them does.

Hezbollah will claim any territory it gets and attack anyway because that is what Islamic terrorists do.

Hezbollah is backed by Iran. It’s going to attack when Tehran tells it to.

As an Islamic terror group, attacking non-Muslims and dominating them is a fundamental religious way.

So making deals with it won’t work. Just like making deals with Hamas doesn’t work.

On the other hand, two outstanding issues were raised in Washington’s proposal for a diplomatic settlement.

The first is the “Point B1” issue, the westernmost border point of the “Blue Line,” overlooking the Israeli tourist site at Rosh Hanikra.

The proposal for this point involves recognizing it as part of Lebanon, with UN forces deployed there as a neutral party for both sides.

The UN forces are absolutely useless and pull back whenever there’s any conflict. (Nor is the UN remotely neutral.)

Lebanon is controlled by Hezbollah. Treaties signed by its puppet regimes are worthless. The regime exists purely for plausible deniability purposes so D.C. can keep arming it and providing it with foreign aid.

The 2022 deal signed off on by Lapid and Bennett in Israel disqualified either of them from holding office again.

Doing the same thing would be criminal insanity. Appeasing Islamic terrorists never works.

If any single event should have broken through on that, it would be Oct 7. Any perceived economic benefits for terrorists just sets up a bigger attack.