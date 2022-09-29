Biden administration ‘deeply concerned’ after IDF eliminates 4 terrorists

U.S. State Department expresses ‘deep concern’ after IDF eliminates four terrorists who opened fire on soldiers during arrest operation in Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration expressed concern Wednesday over tensions in Judea and Samaria, after four Arab terrorists were eliminated during an Israeli military operation in Samaria earlier that day.

On Wednesday morning, IDF soldiers and Border Police officers entered the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Jenin in northern Samaria, encircling the home of Ra’ad Hazem, the terrorist responsible for the deadly attack in Tel Aviv this April in which three men were murdered.

The Israeli military said it was attempting to apprehend a relative of Hazem.

Terrorists operating in Jenin opened fire on the IDF forces, including Hazem’s brother, Abed Hazem.

Israeli security personnel returned fire, killing four terrorists, including Abed Hazem.

IDF forces reportedly used a small anti-tank missile during the gun battle, in order to clear the Hazem home where the terrorists were holed up.

Hours later, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price addressed the incident, telling reporters the Biden administration is “deeply concerned” by the rising tensions in the area.

“We are deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in the West Bank,” Price said.

“This year alone, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and more than 30 in Gaza, while more than 20 Israelis and other civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks.”

“We call on all parties to do everything in their power to de-escalate the situation and return to a period of calm. This is in the interest of all Israelis and Palestinians.”

“As we have said for some time, we call on the parties themselves to contain the violence. The United States and other international partners stand ready to help but we cannot substitute for vital actions by the parties to mitigate conflict and to restore calm.”

Price went on to reaffirm the administration’s support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying that “a negotiated two-state solution negotiated between Israelis and Palestinians” is the administration’s “ultimate goal.”