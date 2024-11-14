Bipartisan bill to bar Hamas supporters from U.S. advances to Senate

Police in Los Angeles guarding the Israeli consulate from pro-Palestinian demonstrators. May 15, 2021 (AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

It would also make them ineligible for any relief under current immigration statutes.

By Jewish Breaking News

Two senators from both sides of the aisle introduced legislation on Wednesday to bar Hamas sympathizers from entering the United States.

While federal law already bars terrorists from entering the country, the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) and Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.), cuts through any ambiguity by barring any “representatives, officers, members or spokespersons” of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and anyone found involved in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

“Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration has released nearly 100 dangerous individuals on the terrorist watchlist into the country, as well as illegal immigrants from U.S. adversaries like Iran,” Blackburn said in a statement.

“This common-sense, bipartisan bill would ensure that no migrant tied to Hamas and the horrific terrorist attack on October 7 is allowed to enter our country or receive immigration benefits on the taxpayer dime.”

The bill was first introduced in the House last year by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) and passed there with a 422-2 vote.

Unsurprisingly, the two no votes came from anti-Israel “Squad” members Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who called the bill “redundant” and biased against Arabs.

“H.R. 6679 is unnecessary because it is redundant with already existing federal law. It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe,” Tlaib said.

As it did in the House, the historic motion is likely to pass in the Senate, sending it to either President Joe Biden or President-elect Donald Trump’s desk for approval or veto.