Body of missing Israeli hiker found in Peru

Reservist fell to his death along challenging hiking route in the Andes, authorities say.

By World Israel News Staff

The body of an Israeli man who had gone missing while hiking in Peru was discovered by local police, according to Peruvian media reports.

Oren Zamir, 26, had been missing for nearly a month after setting out on a challenging solo trek through the Andres Mountain range.

His body was discovered at the foot of a mountain near Huaraz, with authorities determining that he had slipped while hiking and fell to his death.

No foul play is suspected in the incident.

The Magnus search and rescue organization played a critical role in locating Zamir’s body, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

“Our teams searched dozens of areas that had been analyzed in advance, and we sent field agents to strategic points according to real-time indications,” the company said in a media statement.

“The search operations were carried out in complex terrain conditions, on mountain paths as well as in the area of ​​the villages by professional mountaineering experts, drone teams, and other experts, as well as local police teams.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with the Peruvian authorities to repatriate the man’s body.

Zamir, a veteran of an elite IDF unit, had traveled to South America after spending nearly five months in the reserves. He had been called up immediately following the October 7th terror onslaught.

After losing numerous friends in the war, he wanted “a change of scenery, and to spend time in the powerful natural landscapes that he loved so much,” Zamir’s family told Hebrew-language media.

Zamir had planned to resume fighting with his unit after returning from his trip, they said.

“Oren was a beloved figure in his unit, and was well-regarded for his professionalism,” the family added.