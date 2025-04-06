Bombshell report: October 7 “hero” lied for fame, fortune

Prominent journalist says the October 7th rescue claims made by a farmer, who allegedly saved hundreds from Hamas gunfire, don’t hold up under scrutiny.



By World Israel News Staff

A man who claims to have saved the lives of “hundreds” people on October 7th may completely fabricated his acts of heroism, according to a bombshell exposé.

Rami Davidian, a farmer from the southern town of Patish, became an Israeli folk hero in the days following the massacre, recounting his brave efforts to evacuate partygoers at the Nova Festival to safety in interviews with Hebrew-language outlets.

Davidian was granted one of Israel’s highest civilian honors months after the massacres, lighting a torch on Mt. Herzl during the annual Independence Day ceremony.,

But Raviv Drucker, a prominent Channel 13 journalist, said that an investigation into Davidian’s claims had raised serious questions around his narrative.

Davidian’s stories of courage in the face of evil “simply never happened,” Drucker wrote on social media platform X.

“These are not slight exaggerations, mildly inflating the number of those rescued, absolutely not,” Drucker added.

“These are stories made up from beginning to end. Hair-raising stories that never, ever occurred.”

Drucker said that Davidian had profited off his alleged lies, being paid for speaking engagements and turning his claims into a career.

The report debunking Davidian’s claims was scheduled to be aired on Sunday, but after a trailer promoting the exposé sparked public backlash, Channel 13 shelved the story.

Drucker said he told the network that pulling the report “would be a grave error,” as he believes that the public should know the alleged truth about Davidian.

Itay Rom, a Channel 13 journalist who also worked on the report, blasted the network for succumbing to pressure.

“This sin, the sin of fact-checking, has now sparked great public outrage,” Rom wrote on X.

Pledging that the report would eventually be published, Rom wrote that “one way or another, the truth will eventually come out.”

Davidian is widely known for allegedly driving through Hamas gunfire to retrieve Nova Festival partygoers, ferrying them to safety in nearby towns.

Among stories told by Davidian to Hebrew-language media, Davidian claimed to have rescued an Israeli woman surrounded by five Hamas terrorists.

The terrorists, who were planning to kidnap the woman to Gaza, simply let her go after he persuaded them in Arabic that there were soldiers nearby, Davidian said.