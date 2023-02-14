Search

WATCH: Nikki Haley Announces Presidential Bid – Can She Beat Her Old Boss?

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said in her announcement.

Haley also served as former president Donald Trump’s UN ambassador, where she staunchly defended the Jewish state.