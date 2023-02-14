WATCH: Nikki Haley Announces Presidential Bid – Can She Beat Her Old Boss? February 14, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/breaking-nikki-haley-announces-2024-presidential-bid/ Email Print “It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley said in her announcement. Haley also served as former president Donald Trump’s UN ambassador, where she staunchly defended the Jewish state. 2024 Presidential electionNikki HaleyRepublican partyUS politics