Car bomb neutralized at entrance to Ateret in Binyamin region

The Binyamin connector road was closed to traffic following the incident.

By JNS

Israeli security forces on Monday morning neutralized a car bomb outside of the entrance to the Jewish community of Ateret in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Police and military sappers used a robot to inspect the vehicle, which was carrying two large gas tanks connected to an operating mechanism.

There were no casualties in the incident, which Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, called a “great miracle.”

“The terrorism in Judea and Samaria requires military action just like in Gaza and Rafah. The population must be mobilized and the neighborhoods and terrorist infrastructures must be razed to the ground,” said Ganz.

A Car Bomb, equipped with Two Gas Canisters attached to an Explosive Device, was discovered this morning near the Israeli Town of Ateret in the West Bank, with the Israel Defense Force alongside the Bomb Defusal Team of the Border Police having Neutralized the Device. pic.twitter.com/Mfq5aDKVBE — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 2, 2024

Three Israeli police officers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday morning near the Tarqumiya checkpoint, some 7.5 miles northwest of Hebron in Judea.

According to reports, the terrorist who carried out the shooting was a member of Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas‘s “Presidential Guard,” though it was unclear whether he still held the position.

On Saturday, an IDF soldier was killed and three others wounded during clashes with Hamas terrorists in Jenin in northern Samaria.

The slain man was identified as Staff Sgt. Elkana Navon, 20, from Petach Tikvah.

Also on Saturday, the Hamas terrorist group hailed the previous day’s “double heroic operation” after car bombers wounded three Israelis in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.