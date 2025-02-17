Comedian Dave Chappelle ends show with ‘Free Palestine’ slogan

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle accuses Saturday Night Live of barring him from talking about the situation in the Gaza Strip, ends stand-up comedy show by declaring ‘Give the Jews a break, free Palestine.’

By World Israel News Staff

Stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle accused the producers of Saturday Night Live of censoring him during his recent appearance on the show, barring him from discussing the situation in the Gaza Strip.

During a stand-up comedy show in San Francisco last week, the 51-year-old said that he had been explicitly warned ahead of his January 18th appearance on SNL not to raise either Gaza or transgenderism, SFGate reported.

Nevertheless, Chappelle did allude to the former during his monologue on the show.

“Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine,” Chappelle said.

During last week’s show in San Francisco, Chappelle made a more explicit political appeal on the issue, ending his show with the declaration: “Give the Jews a break, free Palestine.”

Chappelle, a convert to Islam, has in the past accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Last May, during the IDF’s ground operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Chappelle had the song “My Blood is Palestinian” by Mohammed Assaf played during a show in Abu Dhabi.

As the audience began to chant “Free Palestine,” Chappelle responded by calling Israel’s war in Gaza an act of “genocide.”

In October 2023, shortly after the Hamas invasion of Israel, a number of audience members jeered Chappelle, with some leaving the event hall, after the comedian accused Israel of war crimes and slammed the Israeli government for initially closing off Israeli-supplied water and electricity to the Gaza Strip.