DISGRACE: Harris breaks into hysterical laughter over Ukraine humanitarian crisis March 11, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/disgrace-harris-breaks-into-hysterical-laughter-over-ukraine-humanitarian-crisis/ Email Print At a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris had a laughing fit when asked whether America will take in any Ukrainian refugees. Andrzej DudaHumanitarian crisisJewish refugeesKamala HarrisPolandRussia UkraineUkraine