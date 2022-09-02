Donald Trump says he will ‘fully pardon’ Capitol rioters if elected

The former president also said he was “financially supporting” some of the jailed rioters.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Donald Trump said on Thursday he would issue full pardons and an official U.S. apology to rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, if he is elected as president in 2024.

“If I decide to run and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons. Full pardons,” Trump told conservative radio host Wendy Bell.

“We’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons because we can’t let that happen,” he added. “I mean full pardons with an apology to many.”

“That is probably going to be best, because even if they go for two months or six months [to jail], they have sentences that could go a lot longer than that,” he added.

Trump also said he met with some “incredible” January 6 defendants and is “financially supporting” some of them.

“I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind,” Trump told Bell. “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people is disgraceful.”

He charged the “radical left” judicial system of mistreating the rioters, who, he said, are “mostly” firemen, policemen and military servicemen.

Trump made a similar promise to pardon the rioters in the waning days of his presidency, and again in January of this year.

“If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump said at a rally in Texas.