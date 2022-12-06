‘Forgive Hitler, let it go,’ Kanye West says in message to Jews

Kanye West presents the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP/Chris Pizzello)

By World Israel News Staff

In an interview with neo-fascist, white nationalist Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes in Los Angeles on Saturday, disgraced rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, who now goes by the name ‘Ye,’ doubled down on his defense of Adolf Hitler and told the Jewish people to forgive the Nazi leader.

“Jewish people, forgive Hitler today,” he said. “Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people.”

“You love Jews, but you’re canceled for antisemitism because you also love Hitler, but you love everyone equally. Good guys and bad guys,” McInnes said.

Fully masked, West replied: “Yeah, Jewish people can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t love. You can’t say, you can’t force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”

“Hitler’s got a pretty bad reputation,” McInnes added. To which West responded, “Well, who made that reputation? That was made by the Jewish people.”

He also claimed that “the Holocaust is not the only holocaust. So for them to take that and claim when we have abortions right now. That’s eugenics. That’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been condemned widely, including by Republican party members and previous supporters, for meeting with West and Holocaust-denying White Supremacist Nick Fuentes last month.

“There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things,” West told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in an interview on the far-right Infowars site last week, alongside Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes. He also mocked Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, repeating antisemitic tropes.

Shortly after the interview, Twitter CEO Elon Musk banned West from the platform over content deemed to constitute incitement to violence. He had posted an image merging the Star of David with a Nazi symbol.

Without mentioning names, President Joe Biden on Friday tweeted that antisemites should not be given a platform.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity,” he wrote.

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, slammed McInnes for giving West a platform.

“Asking Jewish people to forgive Hitler is the true definition of abhorrent and those that continue to give this vile antisemite a stage to spew his hate are complicit in his bigotry at this point,” she told Newsweek.