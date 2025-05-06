Former second daughter Ella Emhoff endorses anti-Israel radical for N.Y. mayor

Mamdani has also earned the support of figures like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and streamer Hasan Piker, who has said that “America deserved 9/11.”

By Zach Kessel, The Washington Free Beacon

Former second daughter Ella Emhoff on Sunday endorsed radical anti-Israel socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York.

In a video taken at a rally/rave at the Brooklyn Steel music venue, Emhoff said that the “next mayor of New York City,” Mamdani, is “going to make New York happier, healthier, and more affordable.”

While Mamdani has indeed campaigned on “affordability” issues like freezing rents, instituting a $30-per-hour minimum wage, and building “vibrant green spaces” in the city’s public schools, it is his fervent hatred of the Jewish state—and, by some accounts, the Jewish people—that has defined his candidacy.

Just a week after October 7 and before Israel began its ground operation in Gaza, Mamdani took to the street (and was arrested) outside Senator Chuck Schumer’s (D., N.Y.) home in Brooklyn, demanding that Schumer prevent Israel from retaliating against Hamas.

It was not the first time he showed concern for the plight of the terrorists who murdered over 1,200 Israelis. On October 8, Mamdani released a statement decrying “Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity to Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba.”

He proclaimed that the correct way for Israel to respond to the most brutal attack against the Jewish people since the Holocaust was through “ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.”

While Emhoff’s stepmother, former vice president Kamala “Momala” Harris, currently has her hands full “weighing a gubernatorial bid in her home state, a third run for the presidency, or not seeking elected office,” it is unclear whether her father, Doug Emhoff—freed from the responsibilities of the U.S. Holocaust Museum board—will turn his attention to better educating his daughter on the issue of anti-Semitism.

Mamdani is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America—which held a rally in New York on October 8 “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid” that featured an image of a swastika—and the son of Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, who has argued against the existence of Israel.

He said in an interview with notorious Hamas apologist Mehdi Hasan that, if elected mayor, he will have Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested, and has supported the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

Mamdani has earned the support of figures like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and streamer Hasan Piker, who has said that “America deserved 9/11.”

Emhoff’s endorsement of Mamdani is not her first brush with anti-Israel radicalism, despite her father’s former role as head of the Biden administration’s anti-anti-Semitism campaign.

In November 2023, she began raising money for a charity—the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund—that has allegedly provided funding to Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Several months later, Emhoff posted a link to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) donation site after the Biden administration froze funding for the agency following allegations that UNRWA staffers had participated in the October 7 attack—allegations UNRWA itself later confirmed.