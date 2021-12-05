Four arrested as Hannukah candle lighting event turns violent

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood on December 5, 2021. (Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood on December 5, 2021. (Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Chairs and other large objects were thrown at security guards.

By World Israel News staff

On the last night of the holiday, four people were detained in relation to a riot that broke out during a Hannukah candle lighting event in Jerusalem, KAN News reported.

Security guards were attacked after they asked event participants to stop smoking in the even hall.

Footage of the event shows violence erupting among a crowd of dozens of ultra-Orthodox men, as chairs and other large objects were thrown at a number of security guards who can be seen hiding behind glass doors.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the four suspects.