GOP push to deport Ilhan Omar ignites Capitol chaos

Omar’s political resilience is particularly concerning given her history of opposition towards Israel and American support for its closest ally.

By Jewish Breaking News

Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t gained many friends in Congress due to her long time vocal support for Hamas and her radical views.

Now, first-term Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) is circulating a petition demanding the Arab congresswoman’s deportation through a fundraising campaign titled “Petition: Deport Ilhan Omar.”

“Friend, we should have never let Ilhan Omar into our country,” the fundraising email reads, as first reported by Axios. “And frankly, America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia.”

Gill also accused Omar of “facilitating a full-scale invasion of our country,” claiming that a “normal society would refer to that as treason.”

Omar quickly hit back at what she called an orchestrated attack on American democracy itself.

“Representative Gill’s attempt to clout chase by threatening to deport a legal US citizen because you disagree with them is directly out of Donald Trump’s fascist playbook,” she said.

“It is truly disgusting that members of the Republican party feel emboldened to engage in racist and quite frankly fascist remarks.”

The petition comes after a video went viral last week showing Omar conducting seminars for undocumented Somali immigrants where she told them that they are “not obligated” to answer questions from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The video is manipulated, and I wasn’t even at the event shown,” Omar clapped back on X, adding that “every single person in this country deserves to know their rights. That’s legal.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk accused Omar of “breaking the law,” while Democratic colleagues rushed to her defense. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called it “disgusting that Republicans are attempting to raise money by threatening to deport a US citizen just because they disagree with her.”

Meanwhile, Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI) demanded immediate action from House leadership.

“@SpeakerJohnson, get control of your caucus before we have to take other actions,” he posted on X. “This is demeaning & embarrassing. We all need to be better than this s***. I expect an answer today.”

Omar’s political resilience is particularly concerning given her history of opposition towards Israel and American support for its closest ally.

Despite being removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee last year for her inflammatory remarks, Omar’s constituents in Minnesota seem unfazed by her anti-Israel crusade, having easily won reelection for a third term in November with 56.2% of the vote.