HALEY: If Biden signs Iran deal, ‘next president will shred it on her first day in office’ November 20, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/haley-if-biden-signs-iran-deal-next-president-will-shred-it-on-her-first-day-in-office/ Email Print In what appears to be a hint at her decision to run in the 2024 U.S. election, former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas Saturday night that if President Joe Biden signs a new deal with Iran, “the next president will shred it on HER first day in office.” 2024 Presidential electionIran nuclear dealJoe BidenNikki HaleyRepublican Jewish Coalition