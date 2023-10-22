Hamas commando nabbed in Israel two weeks after invasion

‘Exhausted’ terrorist from Hamas commando squad captured while trying to return to Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

A Hamas terrorist from the organization’s commando force was arrested by Israeli security personnel Sunday, more than two weeks after the Gaza invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th.

The terrorist, a member of Hamas’ Nukhbar commando unit, was spotted and apprehended while trying to cross back into the Gaza Strip, after spending more than two weeks in Israeli territory.

The security personnel who captured the terrorist said he was visibly “exhausted.”

After being taken into custody, the terrorist was transferred to the Shin Bet internal security agency for interrogation.

Between 2,500 and 3,000 terrorists are believed to have invaded Israel during the October 7th attacks, which left the Israeli border fence on the Gaza frontier breached in dozens of places.

After the initial Hamas attacks breached the fence, and after terrorist cells seized control of the Erez crossing into Israel, thousands of additional terrorists and Gaza rioters flooded into Israel, overrunning dozens border towns and army bases.

More than 1,400 Israelis were murdered, including over 300 soldiers and security officers, and over 1,000 civilians.

In addition, hundreds of Israelis, including both civilians and soldiers, were taken captive in Gaza.

Israel has so far identified 212 Israelis held captive in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.