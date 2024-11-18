Hamas hosted by Turkey after being kicked out of Qatar

Qatar, where Hamas’ operations had been based for years, recently came under intense American pressure to expel the terror group from its territory.



By World Israel News Staff

Turkey has warmly welcomed Hamas’ senior leadership after the terror group’s officials were forced out of Qatar, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Earlier in November, Washington told Qatar to eject Hamas leaders from the country, due to the terror group rejected hostage deals numerous times and murdering several captives, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Doha announced that it would no longer serve as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, citing the stalled negotiations for a deal that would see a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the release of the nearly 100 hostages still held in Gaza.

Hebrew-language media reported that the terror group’s top brass were asked to leave Qatar, though they weren’t given a specific deadline by which they needed to depart.

According to a Times of Israel report, many of Hamas’ most important surviving politburo members are establishing a new base of operations in Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly praised Hamas and stressed that his country will remain friendly towards the terror group.

“No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization,” he said during a March speech in Istanbul. “Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them.”

In April, Erdogan hosted the now-assassinated head of Hamas’ politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, in Istanbul.

During the hours-long meeting, “President Erdogan stated that Palestinians’ acting in unison is of vital importance during this time, that the most robust response to Israel and the way to victory go through unity and integrity, and that Palestine’s rightful cause and facts be communicated more effectively against Israel, which misleads international public opinion,” according to a summary posted by the Turkish Directorate of Communications in a post on social media platform X.