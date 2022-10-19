Hamas ‘sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber warfare training’

Hamas setting up bases for training in east Asian countries, including the Philippines.

By JNS

Hamas is sending Palestinian students to Malaysia for cyber-warfare training and operations, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to Kan News, Hamas recruited tens of Palestinian youths for training in Malaysia in recent years, with some remaining in the country to conduct cyber operations for the terrorist group.

Hamas is also setting up bases of training in other east Asian countries, including the Philippines, according to the report.

In 2018, Hamas engineer Fadi Muhammad al-Batash was shot dead in Malaysia. He was an expert in attack-drone and rocket systems.

According to Kan, Hamas has been active in Malaysia for almost a decade. Last week, the terror group unveiled its cyber unit at a Gaza Strip ceremony.

Earlier this week, Malaysian police said it had rescued Palestinian man captured by a group of locals who had been engaged by the Mossad. The alleged kidnappers, shackled and in single file, were paraded before the cameras as authorities brought them to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court on Oct. 14.