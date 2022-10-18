Malaysian police free Hamas member kidnapped by Mossad agents – report

Unsubstantiated report claims that local Malaysians kidnapped Hamas member on behalf of the Mossad, interrogated and beat him until police raid freed the man.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A special unit of the Malaysian police reportedly rescued a Hamas operative who had been kidnapped in the country by captors working on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in late September.

According to an unsubstantiated report from local Malaysian outlet the New Straits Times, locals in Kuala Lumpur, who were said to be carrying out the orders of Mossad agents, “intercepted the two Palestinian high-value targets.”

Both of the men in question work for the Hamas terror organizaton in a technology-focused capacity, after the pair had dined at a local shopping mall.

A white car pulled up alongside the two men, and several abductors – reportedly local Malaysians working on behalf of the Mossad – jumped out of the vehicle and forced one of the men inside.

The other man ran to a local hotel to report the abduction to police.

The kidnappers allegedly took the Hamas member to a local house, where Israeli interrogators spoke with him over the phone. The man was allegedly beaten during the questioning and held for 24 hours.

“The Israelis wanted to know about his experience in computer application development, Hamas’ strength in developing software, members of the Al-Qassam Brigade that he knew and their strengths,” a source told the New Straits Times.

However, a special Malaysian police unit was said to have tracked the route of the kidnappers’ vehicle and was able to trace the route of the car, leading to a raid on the house and the Hamas member being freed.

The New Straits Times report offered scant details, failing to explain basics of the operation, such as how the police had known which house to raid, as well as whether the local Malaysians allegedly working on behalf of the Mossad had been arrested.

The paper did not provide any sources or evidence supporting the story, and Malaysia’s police did not comment on the alleged operation.

In 2018, Fadi Mohammed al-Batsh, an engineer deeply involved in developing rockets for Hamas, was killed in Kuala Lumpur in an assassination widely attributed to the Israeli Mossad.