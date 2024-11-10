Hamas terrorists plotted to assassinate Israeli minister and his son

The terror cell wasn’t able to obtain firearms but built explosives, including a car bomb, to kill Minister Ben Gvir and his son.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

ISA and members of Judea and Samaria police have revealed that terrorists with ties to Hamas plotted to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his son Shovael.

The terrorists, who have been apprehended, attempted to gather information about the minister’s locations, vehicle, and other data.

They were also planning to murder his son Shovael Ben-Gvir, who has been active on social media on the topic of prisoners and rules of engagement with terrorists.

The terrorists also had been tracking Shovael, who lives in Hebron, and had been logging security details.

The Hamas cell wasn’t able to obtain firearms but built explosives, including a car bomb, to kill Ben Gvir and his son.

The case is currently is awaiting indictment at the State Prosecutors office.

In April, Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem who pledged allegiance to the ISIS terror group and were planning to travel overseas for military training were arrested by the Israeli police, according to a statement from the authorities.

The three men, all in their 20s, were planning a series of terror attacks against high-profile targets in the Jerusalem area.

The cell had originally planned to build and detonate explosives in a mass casualty attack but, due to logistical issues, had decided to pursue shooting attacks instead.

Possible locations scouted for the attack were Teddy Stadium, the largest soccer arena in Jerusalem, and a police station.

One of the men arrested had been trained by ISIS operatives abroad and was encouraging the other two men to travel to a foreign country in order to learn terror tactics.

An indictment was filed against the defendants in the Jerusalem District Court on the same day that details of the plot were made public.