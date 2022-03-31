‘Hero’ police officer laid to rest as thousands pay respects

The funeral of police officer Amir Khoury, who was killed in a terrorist shooting attack in Bnei Brak, at the Nof HaGalil cemetery, March 31, 2022. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Amir Khoury buried in Nof HaGalil.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Amir Khoury, the police officer killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Bnei Brak was laid to rest in his hometown of Nof HaGalil on Thursday. Thousands of Israelis came, including to busloads of Bnei Brak residents.

Khoury, a 32-year-old Christian Arab who was part of a motorcycle unit, charged at the terrorist, Dia’a Hamarshi and killed him. Khoury was also shot at point blank range. He was rushed to the Beilinson Medical Center but doctors could not save him.

Bodycam footage widely shared on social media showed Khoury and his unidentified partner charging the terrorist.

Khoury’s father Jeries was overwhelmed by the national turnout for the burial. Speaking beside his son’s body, he said, “Your virtue is spoken of throughout the country,” and later noted that, “People came here from Acre, Beit Shemesh, Rechovot, Bnei Brak. Everyone told me they came to embrace us and to pay respects.”

A message of condolence and gratitude written by Bnei Brak’s chief rabbi was also read.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai told the Khoury family their son was a “hero” who “saved the lives of many civilians.”

Khoury planned to marry his long-time girlfriend, Shani Yashar. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Also killed in the attack were Yaakov Shalom, 36, Rabbi Avishai Yehezkel, 30, and Ukrainian nationals, Victor Sorokopot, 32, and Dimitri Mitrik, 24.

Shalom and Yehezkel were buried in Bnei Brak on Wednesday.

The families of Sorokopot and Mitrik want repatriate the bodies to Ukraine, but it isn’t clear how that will happen with the Russian invasion. Both had been living in Israel for several years on expired tourist visas working in construction.