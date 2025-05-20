Houthis threaten naval blockade of Haifa port

Earlier this month, the Houthis threatened a full aerial blockade of Israel after firing a missile at Ben Gurion Airport.

By JNS

Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group announced late on Monday that it was expanding its campaign against Israel by imposing a “naval blockade” on the Haifa Port.

The military spokesman of the Iranian-backed rebels, Yahya Saree, warned that vessels en route to or docked at the key Israeli commercial hub in the north of the country would now be considered military targets.







“All companies with ships present in or heading to this port are hereby notified … the aforementioned port has been included in the target bank,” Saree declared in a televised statement.

The Houthis claimed the move is in response to Israel’s continued military operations in Gaza.

The declaration follows a pattern of escalating threats. Earlier this month, the Houthis threatened a full aerial blockade of Israel after firing a missile at Ben Gurion Airport.

On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, triggering air-raid sirens across central Israel.

In retaliation, Israel has targeted Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen used for arms transfers, including strikes on the ports of Hodeidah and Salif.