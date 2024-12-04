IAF launches first haredi aircraft maintenance facility

According to the military, it marks a significant step in integrating haredi men into the military while respecting their religious needs.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has established its first ultra-Orthodox underground aircraft maintenance facility, for the “Scorpion” Squadron located at the Ramat David Airbase in the Jezreel Valley.

A graduation ceremony was held for 26 Haredi soldiers who completed a Level A Technician Course for F-16 maintenance on Tuesday at the technical base in Haifa, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

This initiative, supported by the IDF Manpower Directorate and the Tzurim organization, includes accommodations to maintain a religious lifestyle, such as separate housing, strict kosher standards and a synagogue.

JNS reported last month that the IDF plans to form the first company of the Hasmonean Brigade, to be made up of ultra-Orthodox soldiers, by Chanukah, which this year starts on Dec. 25.

The IDF wants to capitalize on the symbolism. The Hasmonean Dynasty began after the Jews threw off the yoke of Hellenistic rule in the Maccabean Revolt (167 to 141 BCE) against the Seleucid Empire, liberation that the holiday commemorates.

Thirty young men passed the first screenings and dozens of others have expressed interest in serving in the brigade.

The army is also looking to make haredi soldiers currently serving in noncombat roles into combat soldiers for the brigade.