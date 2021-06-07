IDF captures 2 infiltrators from Lebanon following 18-hour search June 7, 2021 IDF arrests a suspect who entered Israel from Lebanon, June 7, 2021 (Israel Defense Forces)Israel Defense ForcesIDF captures 2 infiltrators from Lebanon following 18-hour search Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/idf-captures-2-infiltrators-from-lebanon-following-18-hour-search/ Email Print Israeli authorities believe the incident was not terrorism-related and involved individuals who entered the country illegally to seek work. By TPS IDF forces and the police captured two infiltrators who crossed the border from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday night. The initial incident was feared to be a terror attack, and the IDF sent residents in the area into shelters and secure spaces. A further inquiry led the Israeli forces to believe the incident was not terrorism-related but was an attempt by job seekers to enter the country illegally. After several hours of searches and roadblocks, the forces finally zeroed in on the suspects on Monday afternoon and arrested them in an area close to the border fence. The two are suspected of being Turkish nationals seeking work. They were taken for further questioning. InfiltratorsLebanonMigrantsTurkey