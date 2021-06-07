IDF captures 2 infiltrators from Lebanon following 18-hour search

Israeli authorities believe the incident was not terrorism-related and involved individuals who entered the country illegally to seek work.

By TPS

IDF forces and the police captured two infiltrators who crossed the border from Lebanon into Israel on Sunday night.

The initial incident was feared to be a terror attack, and the IDF sent residents in the area into shelters and secure spaces.

A further inquiry led the Israeli forces to believe the incident was not terrorism-related but was an attempt by job seekers to enter the country illegally.

After several hours of searches and roadblocks, the forces finally zeroed in on the suspects on Monday afternoon and arrested them in an area close to the border fence.

The two are suspected of being Turkish nationals seeking work. They were taken for further questioning.