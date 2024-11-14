IDF: Over 140 Hezbollah launchers destroyed in Southern Lebanon

In the past week, the IDF has eliminated over 200 Hezbollah operatives in Southern Lebanon in air and ground operations, according to the IDF.

By JNS

Over 140 Hezbollah rocket launchers in Southern Lebanon were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes over the past week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The launchers posed an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and troops, according to the military.

Among the launchers destroyed were the ones used in attacks on the Western Galilee area on Wednesday night, as well as those used in attacks on central Israel on both Wednesday and Tuesday, the IDF said.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר, בהכוונת פיקוד הצפון, תקפו והשמידו במהלך השבוע האחרון יותר מ-140 משגרים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון בסגירות מעגל מהירות. משגרים אלו היוו איום מיידי על העורף הישראלי ועל כוחות צה"ל אשר פועלים בדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/54wHV5hANq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2024

On Tuesday, the IAF eliminated a battalion commander and an anti-tank missile commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force in the coastal region.

A Radwan Force company commander was also killed.

In the past week, the IDF has eliminated over 200 Hezbollah operatives in Southern Lebanon in air and ground operations, according to the IDF.

“These strikes further degrade Hezbollah’s capability to carry out terror attacks from Southern Lebanon against Israeli civilians on the northern border,” the army said.

“The IDF will continue to operate to thwart any danger or threat against the State of Israel.”

IDF ground operations in Southern Lebanon continued on Thursday as part of “Operation Northern Arrows,” with troops over the past 24 hours locating and dismantling rocket and mortar launchers, as well as terrorist infrastructure, including underground sites and several explosives stockpiles.

כוחות צה"ל ממשיכים לפעול בדרום לבנון.

לוחמי צוות הקרב של חטיבה 226, בפיקוד אוגדה 146, החלו לפעול במרחב נגד ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה>> pic.twitter.com/BtahXClghk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 14, 2024

In addition, the IAF conducted over 100 air strikes over the past 24 hours, targeting command centers, weapons storage facilities, launchers and terror infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued its rocket attacks on Israel on Thursday morning, triggering sirens in several communities in the country’s north.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah launched 50 rockets into Israeli territory.