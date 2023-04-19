Iran’s president threatens to ‘destroy Haifa and Tel Aviv’ – again

The Islamic regime has issued the exact same warning several times in previous years, with news headlines citing Iran’s warning that it would demolish Haif and Tel Aviv if Israel attacks.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday threatened to “destroy Haifa and Tel Aviv” in response to the “smallest action” taken by Israel against the regime in Tehran, the Iranian government’s semi-official Mehrs news agency reported.

The remarks were made at a ceremony marking the Islamic Republic’s National Army Day, an event that annually falls on April 18, which this year coincides with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Raeisi strongly warns #Israeli regime against taking even the slightest action against #Iran, saying Iran will react to such a move with “destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.”https://t.co/laflMTlPYG — Mehr News Agency (@MehrnewsCom) April 18, 2023



The regime in Tehran routinely threatens Israel. In December of last year, Iran’s state-controlled IRIB TV2 aired a video threatening to “raze Tel Aviv” in response to an Israeli strike on its nuclear facilities.

In December 2018 and June 2021, for example, several sites reported that Iran warned it would destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Speaking at the state opening ceremony for Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day 2023 at Yad Vashem on Monday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that past victories don’t guarantee future ones, citing the “relentless battle against those who seek to kill us.” He said Israel must not allow a nuclear Iran, and must fight its terrorist proxies.

The Israel Security Agency revealed on Monday that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force and its Lebanese terrorist proxy Hezbollah tried to recruit residents of Judea and Samaria to commit terrorist attacks.