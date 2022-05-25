Israel fortifying kindergartens in vicinity of Gaza Strip

The kindergarten in Kibbutz Gvaram under construction. (Ministry of Defense Via TPS)

Construction includes concrete repairs to damage caused by attacks launched during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By TPS

The Ministry of Defense’s Engineering and Construction Division, in cooperation with IDF’s Home Front Command, has commenced work to fortify kindergartens in the Gaza Strip area against rocket and mortar attacks.

The work that began this week in a kindergarten in Kibbutz Gvaram is part of a broad plan to strengthen protection in 33 kindergartens in 17 localities in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip. The construction includes concrete repairs to damage caused to the buildings by attacks launched from Gaza during Operation Guardian of the Walls a year ago.

Gazan terror groups fired about 4,350 rockets and mortars at Israel during the operation, reaching about 240 km inside the country. The Iron Dome defense system intercepted about 90% of the incoming projectiles, but some 150 buildings, including homes, apartment blocks, schools, and kindergartens, were damaged in the attacks.

In recent months, the Home Front Command and the Engineering and Construction Division have carried out mapping work on kindergartens in the city of Sderot and in the Gaza area communities that require strengthening of the existing protection.

Upon completion of the works in the kindergarten in Gvaram, work will begin in kindergartens in the localities of Erez and Nir Am. The entire project is expected to last about a year.

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, former head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council in the Gaza area, stated Wednesday that the operation is “a milestone in strengthening the sense of security and readiness of the home front. The home front’s readiness is an integral part of the IDF’s national resilience and capabilities to carry out its operational missions.”