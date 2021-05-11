WATCH: Iron Dome intercepts rocket barrage from Gaza May 11, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iron-dome-intercepts-rocket-barrage-from-gaza/ Email Print A video of the Iron Dome blowing up Palestinian rockets over Tel Aviv was posted to social media on Tuesday, as Palestinian terrorists continued to rain rockets on Israeli civilians. Some have called it a fireworks show. זיקוקים pic.twitter.com/H0w1RNDyG3 — עדכונים בעברית (@WeRRioDeJaneiro) May 11, 2021 Iron DomeRockets from GazaSocial media