Israel strikes Hezbollah facility in Beqaa Valley

A senior Hezbollah official told Reuters the group is open to discussing disarmament—but only if Israel fully withdraws from several strategic positions in southern Lebanon first.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday night confirmed an airstrike on a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley. The facility, operated by Hezbollah’s aerial defense unit, was located near civilian infrastructure, according to the military.

The IDF described the site as a “blatant violation” of ceasefire agreements and a threat to Israeli national security. The strike is part of Israel’s broader campaign to degrade Hezbollah’s missile and drone capabilities, which officials say remain a strategic threat from both Southern Lebanon and the Beqaa region.

Report: Hezbollah running sophisticated smuggling network

As international pressure mounts, Israeli intelligence reports suggest Hezbollah has intensified efforts to replenish its arsenal. A report by Israel Hayom, citing Israeli defense officials, claims the group is operating a sophisticated smuggling network to transport weapons from Syria into Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

The network reportedly employs tunnels and covert transit routes designed to bypass border controls and international monitoring. Israeli security agencies have responded by ramping up surveillance and precision targeting operations against suspected smuggling infrastructure.

Officials warn that the smuggling network poses a serious threat, particularly in light of Hezbollah’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its air defense systems.

At the same time, Iran is increasingly turning to maritime routes to supply weapons to Hezbollah as overland smuggling through Syria becomes less viable due to ongoing instability, a Western security official told Saudi news outlet Al-Hadath on Tuesday.

Two Quds Force units—Unit 190 and Unit 700—are believed to manage these sea-based transfers, often avoiding Syrian territory by using direct routes or neutral intermediary ports.

Hezbollah’s influence over the Port of Beirut is seen as central to the operation. Senior Hezbollah figure Wafiq Safa, who is under U.S. sanctions, reportedly coordinates with customs and airport personnel to move shipments undetected through both the port and Beirut’s international airport.

Some Western sources have drawn a link between these smuggling activities and the 2020 Beirut port explosion, suggesting unregulated materials tied to Hezbollah’s logistics may have worsened the disaster.

Beyond security concerns, analysts warn that Hezbollah’s use of Lebanese infrastructure for military purposes undermines the economy and deters foreign investment.

Hezbollah signals openness to arms talks

A senior Hezbollah official told Reuters on Tuesday that the Iranian-backed terrorist group is open to discussing its arsenal—on the condition that Israel first fully withdraws from several strategic positions in Southern Lebanon and halts its ongoing military operations.

“Hezbollah is ready to discuss the matter of its arms if Israel withdraws from the five points, and halts its aggression against Lebanese,” the official said, marking the first time the group has publicly indicated a willingness to negotiate over its weapons.

According to the official, any dialogue would occur within the framework of a broader national defense strategy. However, such talks would only begin after Israel pulls out of five strategic positions along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Two sources familiar with internal Hezbollah discussions told Reuters that the group may be weighing the possibility of transferring some of its advanced weaponry—such as drones and anti-tank missiles—to the Lebanese Armed Forces, pending progress in negotiations.

Despite this potential opening, Hezbollah insists that Israel must first adhere to the ceasefire terms and vacate Lebanese territory.

In a recent speech, Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem claimed the group had complied with the truce and no longer maintains an armed presence south of the Litani River, while accusing Israel of “daily violations.”

Aoun to lead national dialogue on disarmament

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who assumed office in January with a pledge to reinforce state authority over arms, is reportedly preparing to initiate formal talks with Hezbollah.

Three Lebanese political sources cited by Reuters confirmed Aoun’s intent to lead a process focused on integrating all weapons under state control.

The president has emphasized that disarmament must be pursued through political dialogue, warning that any coercive attempts could risk plunging the country back into conflict.

Talks are expected to include key political figures such as Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a long-time Hezbollah ally, as part of a broader effort to “study the transfer of weapons” to state institutions.

The renewed push follows Hezbollah’s heavy losses in the 2024 conflict with Israel. Thousands of fighters were killed, senior commanders were targeted and a substantial portion of the group’s missile arsenal was destroyed, according to regional analysts.

Although Israel has withdrawn most of its ground forces since the war ended, it continues to control five strategic positions in Southern Lebanon. Israeli officials have stated that the IDF will retain control of these areas until the Lebanese army demonstrates it can maintain security there.

U.S. presses for Hezbollah disarmament

Amid the heightened tensions, U.S. officials have intensified diplomatic efforts to push for Hezbollah’s disarmament, tying the issue to broader regional stability.

In a recent interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus delivered one of Washington’s most pointed criticisms of Hezbollah to date, describing the group as a “cancer.”

“When you have cancer in the body, you don’t just treat part of it—you cut it all out,” she said. “Lebanese leaders can either choose to let Lebanon decline further into the abyss or take back their country. If they make the hard decision, they will have U.S. support.”

Speaking separately to Lebanon’s LBCI television, Ortagus emphasized that her diplomatic mission had not included discussions on normalization with Israel, but rather focused squarely on the need for Hezbollah to disarm.

“It’s clear that Hezbollah has to be disarmed and it’s clear that Israel is not going to accept terrorists shooting at them … and that’s a position we understand,” she said during her visit to Beirut over the weekend.

Under the terms of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire reached in late 2024, the Lebanese army is tasked with dismantling unauthorized military outposts and seizing illicit weapons, particularly south of the Litani River. Ortagus reiterated Washington’s expectation that the Lebanese Armed Forces lead this effort.

Momentum builds among Lebanese officials

Calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament are growing louder within Lebanon itself. Several ministers from anti-Hezbollah political blocs have begun demanding a clear timeline for the group to relinquish its weapons.

Kamal Shehadi, a cabinet minister from the Lebanese Forces party, told Reuters the process should not exceed six months, citing Lebanon’s post-civil war disarmament of militias in the 1990s as a precedent.

“A timetable is the only way to protect our fellow citizens from the recurring attacks that are costing lives, damaging our economy, and destroying infrastructure,” Shehadi said.