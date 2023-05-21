Israeli soldier wounded in terrorist attack in Huwara

Soldiers secure the scene of a deadly shooting in Huwara, near Nablus, Feb. 26, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

A terror ramming attack took place in the flashpoint Palestinian town of Huwara on Sunday evening against IDF troops, injuring one soldier.

The terrorist accelerated his vehicle toward the soldier, injuring him. Another soldier in the vicinity opened fire at the driver, who managed to speed off.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured soldier and he was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva where he was reported to be in moderate condition.

Other IDF soldiers present at the time of the attack opened fire on the terrorist, who fled the scene.

A manhunt to catch the terrorist is underway, the IDF said.

MK Danny Danon (Likud) called on the military to shutter all stores on Huwara’s main thoroughfare.

“Another attack in Huwara’s death corridor. Thankfully, there were no casualties, but the writing is on the wall. All businesses along the traffic route should be closed, and the entire length and width of the route should be secured. A zero-tolerance policy for terrorism is needed in Huwara.”

Huwara, near Nablus in Samaria, has been a hotbed of Palestinian terror for decades.

Over a month-long period earlier this year, three terror attacks took place.

At the end of February, two Israeli brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in a drive-by shooting, prompting a riot by Jewish Israelis later that evening. A poll later found that almost three-quarters of Palestinians supported their murder.

Two weeks later, former U.S. Marine David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his young children family. After being shot at at point blank range, Stern, a martial arts instructor, managed to shoot and neutralize the terrorist.

A week and a half later, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a shooting attack in the Palestinian town.

Earlier this month, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack in Huwara.

A day later, a pregnant woman miraculously escaped her car after it flipped over during a terror attack in the same place with nothing more than scratches.