Israeli toddler dies of bacteria infection in Cyprus

The boy developed a fever and rash on Monday and was rushed to a hospital in Nicosia where resuscitation was performed.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli toddler living in Cyprus has died of what doctors believe was a meningococcal bacteria infection, Israeli media reported. He had been learning at a Chabad preschool in Limassol.

The boy developed a fever and rash on Monday and was rushed to a hospital in Nicosia where resuscitation was performed. Staff did not manage to save him.

There are other students in the preschool who have similar rashes and fevers, according to media reports. One Israeli child, whose condition was defined as serious, was transferred to Sheba Medical Center on Tuesday where she is now receiving care in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The other children are being screened for coronavirus and to detect the bacterium.