Israel’s defense minister: Iran has enough nuclear material to build five bombs

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (r) begins a trip to Greece and Cyprus with a stop in Athens, May 4, 2023. (Ariel Hermoni/Israeli Ministry of Defense)

In Athens, during a working trip to Greece and Cyprus, Yoav Gallant emphasized the strength of the bilateral ties between Israel and Greece.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

Israel’s Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Thursday began two official visits – one to Greece and the other to Cyprus – starting in Athens, where he is engaged in discussions about the ongoing threat posed by Iran to world security. Gallant said Iran is already capable of producing as many as five nuclear bombs.

In Athens Minister Gallant was hosted by his Greek counterpart, Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos at the Hellenic Ministry of Defense.

The minister was greeted in a festive ceremony, after which a series of professional discussions were held.

In his remarks, Minister Gallant emphasized the strength of the bilateral ties between Israel and Greece. He also addressed recent security events in Israel and the threat of Iranian regional aggression, as well as the progress in its nuclear program.

“Intelligence cooperation between Israel and Greece got public attention last month, with the arrest of two terrorists sent by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to attack Israeli targets in Greece,” he said. “This is not the only attack that was prevented. In fact, Iran has launched a global terror campaign, under the direct command of its leader.”

Regarding Iranian entrenchment in Syria, Minister Gallant said, “Over the past six months, Iran has sent aircraft to Syria on a weekly basis, delivering weapons to be used for terrorism.”

“The Syrian regime should be aware, that the IDF will respond forcefully to any attacks launched from its territory,” he added. “We will not allow Iran to establish military power in Syria, or to build a highway for the delivery of advanced weapons to Lebanon.”

As for the Iranian threat, Minister Gallant said, “While one Iranian arm spreads weapons and proxies, the other continues its program to obtain nuclear military capabilities. And make no mistake – Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb. So far, Iran has gained material enriched to 20% and 60% for five nuclear bombs.”

“Iranian progress, and enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part, and could ignite the region.”

And about the recent wave of more than 100 rockets launched at Israeli civilian targets by terrorists based in Gaza, Gallant commented, “They are launching rockets at innocent civilians. My message to them: do not misjudge the strength and unity of our nation.”