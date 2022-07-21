Jerusalem Arab students incite murder of Jews, no repercussions

The school, located in the Israeli capital, is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

A video that went viral this week showed students from the Anata high school for boys in eastern Jerusalem performing in a play in which they were dressed as gunmen pointing their rifles at a line of Jews.

One of the ‘Jews’ was wearing a large, white skullcap, apparently depicting Religious Zionism MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

סרטון בו נראים תלמידי בית הספר תיכון לבנים ענאתא שבמזרח ירושלים “רוצחים” בהצגה את יו”ר עוצמה יהודית איתמר בן גביר pic.twitter.com/FOI2O5tJW6 — Shimon (@Shimon38542581) July 19, 2022



The Education Ministry says the school is under “full responsibility” of the Palestinian Authority, Times of Israel reported.

In 2019, however, Israel revoked permits for UNRWA schools in Jerusalem due to incitement, saying the schools would from then on be run by the Education Ministry and Jerusalem municipality. Yet the problem persists.

In November, for example, the terrorist who murdered Eli Kay near the Western Wall was a teacher in the Old City.

“The Israeli government must enforce the law against school principals,” Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King told World Israel News, referring to the Law for the Prevention of Terrorism and Incitement.

The Anata school is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, King said. “The Ministry of Education has no authority over it.”

Asked how this could be the case in Israel’s capital city, he replied, “Good question. It’s the government of Israel. The Oslo Accords.”

According to information presented at the Knesset’s Education, Culture, and Sports Committee during a special session on “terrorist teachers” last spring, over 22% of the Arab educators in Israel received their training outside the country, especially in the Palestinian Authority.

Committee Chair MK Sharren Haskel, who initiated the session, stated that “education is the thing that is most important to our society, and we want to make sure that educators who are involved in terrorist activity will be removed immediately from the education system.”

It appears, however, that very little has been done to fulfill that goal.