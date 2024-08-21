Johnson & Johnson buys Israeli medical startup V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion

The device has already received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 and CE mark approval in 2020.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is acquiring Israeli medical startup V-Wave in a deal that could reach up to $1.7 billion, the US-based corporation announced on Tuesday.

The acquisition of the privately-held V-Wave is set to enhance Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s portfolio by integrating the Israeli-American company’s Ventura Interatrial Shunt technology.

This is a novel implant designed to address heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), a condition where the heart muscle fails to pump blood effectively, leading to severe health complications including frequent hospitalizations and high mortality rates.

In the US alone, approximately 800,000 patients suffer from HFrEF annually.

Johnson & Johnson will pay $600 million upfront for the Caesarea-based V-Wave, with the potential for up to $1.1 billion in additional milestone payments based on hitting various regulatory and commercial benchmarks. The startup was founded in 2009.

V-Wave’s device is implanted through a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure, creating a shunt between the left and right atrium of the heart.

This shunt reduces the elevated left atrial pressure associated with congestive heart failure, potentially decreasing the risk of cardiovascular events and hospitalizations.

The device has already received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 and CE mark approval in 2020, positioning it as a frontrunner in the race to market for this kind of treatment.

The device is viewed as particularly valuable in the treatment landscape as it fills a critical gap between guideline-directed medical therapies and more invasive interventions such as left ventricular assist devices and heart transplantation.

“We are confident that Johnson & Johnson MedTech is well-positioned to ensure V-Wave’s breakthrough ideas and technology reach patients in need as quickly and effectively as possible,” said Dr. Neal Eigler, V-Wave CEO.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the V-Wave team, and the commitment it has taken to achieve this milestone. We look forward to continuing to build a world where cardiovascular disease is prevented, treated, and cured.”