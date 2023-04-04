‘Judicial reform is critical for security,’ bereaved families tell Herzog

The families told Herzog that changes to Israel’s judicial system are crucial for ensuring national security and that the reform could serve as a “great opportunity” for preventing future terror attacks.



By Adina Katz, World Israel News

Members of the Choosing Life NGO, an umbrella group representing the bereaved families of IDF soldiers killed in the line of duty and civilians murdered in terror attacks, met with President Isaac Herzog on Monday evening and expressed their support for judicial reform.

The families told Herzog that changes to Israel’s judicial system are crucial for ensuring national security and that the reform could serve as a “great opportunity” for preventing future terror attacks.

According to a Channel 14 report, Herzog “listened attentively” to the families and pledged to convey their remarks to other lawmakers and government entities.

Bereaved families in Israel have repeatedly complained about what they see as a too-lenient judicial system when it comes to terror, with numerous deadly attacks occurring shortly after an assailant is released from prison on security-related charges.

Other families believe that when it comes to the early release process, they are intentionally left out of the loop and not invited to speak to the parole board to express their opposition to the release of a terrorist who harmed their loved ones.

Even decisions by Israel’s High Court that are not specifically focused on individual terrorists have had an effect on national security, analysts say.

In 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that the IDF could not demolish an illegal building alongside a road in Judea and Samaria, which had been repeatedly used by terrorists as an ambush spot to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Weeks after the ruling, terrorists opened fire on Tali Hatuel, a young mother of four, who was driving past the building with her children in the car. Hatuel, who was eight months pregnant, and all four of her children were murdered.

The families of terror victims point to such rulings as an example of why changes to Israel’s judicial system are needed.