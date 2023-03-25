Kanye West: ‘I like Jews again after watching Jonah Hill movie’

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people,” unhinged rapper writes.

By World Israel News Staff

Disgraced rapper Kanye West dedicated his first social media post in months to Jews, saying he “likes Jewish people again” after seeing Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, wrote: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again.”

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew,” he added, in what appears to be an attempt at redeeming himself after his antisemitic tirades cost him his billionaire status.

“Thank you Jonah Hill I love you,” he concluded.

Last month, the Anti-Defamation League released a report documenting dozens of antisemitic acts perpetrated under the “Ye is right” slogan.

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable — are inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO. Antisemitic tweets referencing the “Ye is Right” slogan also reached nearly 5 million users of the platform.

was recently crowned “Antisemite of the Year” over his hateful tirades against the Jewish people, with nearly ten thousand people voting for him to become the recipient of watchdog group StopAntisemitism’s dubious honor.

Kanye’s ongoing vitriol began in early October, when he tweeted that he would be going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

He also said Jewish people should “let it go” about the Holocaust and “forgive Hitler.”

A week prior, he told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that “There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a LOT of things.”